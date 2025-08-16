Home

You won’t believe what Anita Advani said about her relationship with Rajesh Khanna, ‘He was secretly married…’

In a recent interview, Anita Advani shared that she and Rajesh Khanna had a private wedding ceremony at the temple inside her home.

Anita Advani, who shared a deep and emotional bond with Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna during the final years of his life, has now stepped into the spotlight with compelling revelations about the nature of their relationship.

What did Anita Advani reveal?

During an interview with a women’s magazine named Meri Saheli, she revealed that they had a private marriage ceremony, during which Khanna applied sindoor to her forehead and presented her with a mangalsutra. Anita said, “He was secretly married to me, but in the film industry, no one talks about such things openly. Everyone says ‘we’re friends’ or ‘we’re in relationship’ or something else. But it was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to go and publicly announce that we were married. We never felt that need.” She recalled that their private wedding happened at home, where Rajesh Khanna made her wear a mangalsutra, applied sindoor, and declared her his responsibility.

What did Anita Advani say about Dimple Kapadia?

Advani further expressed profound hurt over being excluded from Khanna’s final rites. She recounted being informed that bouncers were stationed by Dimple Kapadia and her family to prevent her entry, and seats were allegedly blocked to ensure she had no place to sit. Anita said, “They had bouncers stationed there to stop me from coming in. I learned this from friends. When I told them I planned to go, they warned me that I would not be allowed inside. Still, they said, ‘If anything happens, we’re here for you.’ But I was stunned and asked, ‘Why all this?’ Some of my staff and close friends encouraged me to go, even suggested I carry a camera and record what they do. But I thought, how can I do such a thing on such a solemn day? So I didn’t go. I held my own

chautha for him alone at temple.”

Why Anita Advani fought legal battle after death of Rajesh Khanna?

Anita Advani fought legal battle after Rajesh Khanna’s death that drew significant media attention. She claimed they shared a domestic relationship akin to marriage and sought maintenance under the Domestic Violence Act. Her plea was to be recognized as his partner, arguing that she had cared for him during his final years and was emotionally and financially invested in his life. However, the case faced hurdles since Rajesh Khanna was still legally married to Dimple Kapadia, even though they had been living separately for decades.











