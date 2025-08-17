Home

8-lane Dwarka Expressway opened for public, commuting between Delhi and Gurugram will take minutes, all features and details inside

Three-lane service roads have also been built on both sides.

New Delhi: Commuting between Delhi and Gurugram was a challenge in itself. Hours of traffic jams were a source of trouble for the people. But from today, they will get freedom from this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 17 August 2025, inaugurated the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-2, built in Haryana at a cost of about Rs 11,000 crore. Along with this, the country’s shortest, first 8-lane urban elevated expressway will start from today, Sunday, 17 August 2025.

Why is Dwarka Expressway special?

Urban Elevated Dwarka Expressway is the country’s first 8-lane expressway, which will reduce the distance from Delhi to Gurugram from 1 hour to 20 minutes. Travelling from Delhi to Gurugram will become easier, and you will get freedom from long traffic jams and travelling to and from IGI Airport will also become easier. People commuting from Noida to Gurugram will also get relief. Travel time from Gurugram to Faridabad Manesar, Sonipat, Panipat and Chandigarh will be reduced by 50 per cent.

The country’s shortest expressway and its cost

This expressway, which is 29 km long, is currently the country’s shortest expressway. Its width is about 34 meters. 18.9 km of this expressway is in Haryana, and the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi, which starts from the Shiv statue in Mahipalpur and ends at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. More than two lakh metric tons of steel has been used, while 20 lakh cubic meters of cement has been used to build this expressway.

More than Rs 9000 crore has been spent on building this expressway.

8-lane expressway built on a single pillar

The Dwarka Expressway is an 8-lane expressway on a single pillar. 23 km of it is elevated, and 4 km is underground. That is, vehicles will run only on the flyover and inside the tunnel. There is also a place on the Dwarka Expressway where it becomes four storeys. At this place, there is an underpass below, above which there is a service lane and above it is a flyover and above it, the Dwarka Expressway passes. This place has been named Multi Utility Corridor. This part is near Sector 82 of Gurugram.

India’s widest tunnel, Dwarka Expressway Route

The country’s widest 3.6 km tunnel has been built on the Dwarka Expressway. Flyovers and underpasses have been built. Three-lane service roads have also been built on both sides. This expressway starts from Shiv Murti on NH-8 and passes through Dwarka Sector 21, Gurugram border and Basai and ends at Khidki Daula toll plaza.

Vehicles will run at a fast speed, toll plaza-free expressway

Dwarka Expressway is the country’s first physical toll plaza free expressway. Dwarka Expressway will work with a free-flow tolling system. After the installation of this system, the only toll plaza on this expressway will also end. In the next few months, the ‘free flow tolling’ system will be implemented on this expressway. This means that you will not have to stop anywhere on this highway and pay a toll. On this expressway, you will be able to enjoy the journey by driving vehicles at a speed of 100 km per hour.

Toll tax on Dwarka Express

There will be no toll plaza, but it does not mean that toll tax will not be levied. Toll will be deducted here with the help of advanced readers scanning FASTag and high-power cameras reading the number plates of vehicles on the overhead gantry. Toll tax collection on this expressway will be done through a satellite system. NHAI has made preparations to install a satellite-based tolling system for this. Toll tax will be collected on this expressway through the country’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system. That is, there will be no toll plaza on this expressway, and neither will there be any employees.

How much toll tax on the Dwarka Expressway?

The toll tax for cars, jeeps and vans on this expressway is Rs 105 for one side and Rs 155 for both sides. For buses and trucks, it is Rs 355 for one side and Rs 535 for both sides.












