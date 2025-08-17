Actress Jyoti Chandekar dies at 68 due to…

Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar passed away on August 16, leaving the Marathi film and TV industry in mourning.

Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar, renowned for her portrayal of “Poorna Aaji” in the popular television series Tharala Tar Mag, passed away on August 16, 2025, at the age of 68 in Pune, after a prolonged illness. Her demise has left a significant void in the Marathi entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a beloved artist.

Who is Jyoti Chandekar?

Born in 1957, Chandekar began her acting career at the tender age of 12, eventually establishing herself as a prominent figure in Marathi theatre, television, and cinema. Her performances in films such as Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Ticha Umbartha, and Dholki showcased her versatility and depth as an actress. On television, her role in Tharala Tar Mag endeared her to audiences, making “Poorna Aaji” a household name.

Why did Jyoti Chandekar take a short break from acting?

In 2024, during the shoot of the popular Marathi show Tharala Tar Mag, Jyoti Chandekar suffered a serious health setback caused by low sodium levels, which led to her being hospitalized and taking a two-month break from work. The incident raised concern among her colleagues and fans. Despite the challenge, she showed remarkable strength and returned to the sets after recovery. She publicly thanked the show’s producers and team for standing by her throughout the difficult phase, appreciating their patience, care, and encouragement, which helped her get back on her feet and resume work with renewed spirit.

More about Jyoti Chandekar

Tejaswini Pandit, daughter of the late veteran actress Jyoti Chandekar, is a renowned name in Marathi cinema. Known for films like Mee Sindhutai Sapkal and Deva, she has carried forward her mother’s legacy with powerful performances. Tejaswini paid an emotional tribute to her mother and performed her final rites. Tejaswini performed the final rites at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune on August 17, 2025. The ceremony was attended by numerous industry colleagues and well-wishers, including political figure Raj Thackeray. Pandit shared an emotional tribute on social media, honoring her mother’s legacy and the profound impact she had on both her family and the arts community.

Chandekar’s passing marks the end of an era in Marathi entertainment. Her contributions to the arts have left an indelible mark, inspiring future generations of actors and artists. She is survived by her two daughters, including Tejaswini Pandit, who continues to uphold her mother’s artistic legacy.











