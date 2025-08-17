Home

Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Aryan Khan channelises father Shah Rukh Khan’s energy – WATCH

Fans were treated to a surprise as the video dropped, with Aryan leaving everyone spellbound by his intro, effortlessly channeling his father SRK’s iconic style.

The makers of Aryan Khan’s Ba**ds of Bollywood* unveiled the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s highly-anticipated debut web series on Sunday (August 17). Fans were in for a treat as the video was released. Aryan took the audience’s breath away as he delivered his intro, channelising his father SRK’s style. Indeed, the video will leave you saying, “Like father, like son.” As soon as the video was released, it took over the internet.

The first scene opens with the introduction of the show’s leads and Aryan giving a heartfelt tribute to his father SRK by narrating in the exact same way. As the Mohabbatein theme sets the mood, Aryan steps on screen to share his story, but the narration takes a sudden turn, transforming into a spoof of SRK. Aryan then urges fans to “expect the unexpected.”

Lakshya, of Kill fame, takes on the male lead, while a fleeting back-shot hints at Ranveer Singh’s presence. Interestingly, SRK’s cameo was deliberately kept under wraps in the promo. “Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo… The Ba**ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20,”* read the caption on Netflix.

Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan #AryanKhan @bilals158 #ManavChauhan… pic.twitter.com/moqMBdhWXU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 17, 2025

As soon as the video was shared online, fans stormed the comment section. While one wrote, “Aryan Khan looks so good! And besides that, his acting is also top-notch! Just like how Ranbir Kapoor has turned out to be a fantastic actor like his dad and granddad, Aryan Khan too has become one.” Another added, “Aryan Khan directing a show about outsiders in Bollywood? That’s like a billionaire writing a survival guide. Intrigued. #TheBadsOfBollywood.”

About Ba**ds of Bollywood

About Ba**ds of Bollywood

Aryan Khan chose to step into direction instead of acting. The show is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and reports also claim that it has cameos by Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and other notable stars.












