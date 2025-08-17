Home

Before The Family Man 3, Manoj Bajpayee is coming up with another crime thriller, where he plays a cop chasing the dreaded ‘Swimsuit Killer’ of the 70s-80s

Based on real events, Inspector Jende promises crime, wit, and a cat-and-mouse chase that defined Mumbai in the ’70s and ’80s.

Manoj Bajpayee is back as a sharp-minded police officer ready to outwit criminals once more. In Inspector Jende, he plays Inspector Madhukar Jende, facing the cunning Carl Bhojraj, known as the ‘Swimsuit Killer,’ brought to life by Jim Sarbh. The film is inspired by real events, capturing a time when police relied on wit and grit to fight crime.

When and where to watch?

The makers have announced that the film will be released on Netflix on 5 September. Producer Om Raut said, “Inspector Jende’s story must be seen and remembered. It’s thrilling, entertaining, and inspiring. My father dreamed of a film on this inspector.”

Why Netflix?

SHEVKARMANI from Netflix India stated, “Netflix has always backed unique stories. With the platform’s global reach, it was the perfect home for this film. Inspector Jende is a hero whose story deserves to be seen.”

What’s the story?

Set in 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, the film traces the hunt for the infamous Swimsuit Killer after his daring escape from Tihar Jail. The narrative unfolds as a gripping cat-and-mouse chase, blending tense crime sequences with moments of humour.

Crime meets comedy

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar, who also wrote the film, brings a distinct style, combining crime, wit, and nostalgia. Netflix India’s Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh added, “The film presents the battle between police and criminals in a fresh way. The mix of crime and comedy makes it special.”

Star-studded supporting cast

Alongside Bajpayee and Sarbh, the film features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles. Their performances enhance the cat-and-mouse tension and give life to a memorable era of Mumbai policing.



The film not only entertains but also honours real-life bravery. With a story that is part thriller, part historical homage, Inspector Jende is poised to grab attention from audiences who love true crime tales mixed with cinematic style.











