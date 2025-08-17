Home

‘Submit affidavit or apologise’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues stern warning to Rahul Gandhi amid vote theft charges, says if affidavit not given….

CEC Gyanesh Kumar has warned Rahul Gandhi that either he should give an affidavit or apologise to the nation. Scroll down to know more.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs Rahul Gandhi

CEC vs Rahul Gandhi: In a significant war of words between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi amid the ‘vote-theft’ allegations in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections, CEC Gyanesh Kumar has issued a stern warning to Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress MP must give an affidavit or apologise to the nation and there is no third option. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent statement by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

As per a report carried by news agency IANS, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said in in relation to the vote theft in the Bihar elections that the machine machine-readable voter list has been banned since the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court, as in such a list, the entries and photos can be tinkered with.

What CEC Gyanesh Kumar has said on privacy of voters?

While firmly indicating that poll panel was obligated not to circulate photos of mothers or sisters, the CEC has said, “We recently saw some media reports displaying voter lists with photos of electors without consent, which is a breach of privacy”.

Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar has warned Rahul Gandhi?

“Give an affidavit or apologise to the nation. There is no third option. If an affidavit is not given within seven days, this means that all allegations are baseless,” the CEC was quoted saying by News 18.

“If you are not an voter of that constituency, then you have only one option in the law and that is The Registration Of Electors Rules, rule number 20, sub-clause (3), sub-clause (b) which says that if you are not an voter of that constituency, then you can lodge your complaint as a witness and you will have to give an oath to the electoral registration officer and that oath will have to be administered in front of the person against whom you have complained,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar has said in an interview to News 18.

