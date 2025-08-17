Home

Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna’s film nears Rs 300 crore in 3 days, overseas century seals top-3 spot – Details inside

Even with a dip in India, Rajinikanth’s Coolie storms overseas, racing towards Rs 300 crore within just three days.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie has set theatres buzzing in 2025. While Hindi audiences have given it only a fair response, the film is ruling in Tamil and other languages. Overseas, it’s a full-blown storm. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 38.50 crore in India on its third day, which was a drop of Rs 16.25 crore compared to the day before. Still, the numbers remain solid, taking its domestic three-day total to Rs 158.25 crore.

What about the worldwide box office?

The real surprise lies overseas. Within two days, Coolie had already collected Rs 103.25 crore internationally. Fans abroad are making Rajini’s 50th year in cinema unforgettable. Add that to its Indian numbers, and the worldwide total after three days has touched Rs 283.50 crore. With a budget in the range of Rs 350–400 crore, the film is already inching close to its cost within the opening weekend itself.

Is Coolie one of Rajini’s biggest hits?

Yes. In just three days, Coolie has become the third biggest film of Rajinikanth’s career. The only two films ahead are Jailer with Rs 605 crore and 2.0 with Rs 675 crore. Even without day 3’s overseas numbers, Coolie is well on track to cross the Rs 300 crore mark, which would cement its place among his all-time blockbusters.

Why does the overseas response matter so much?

Rajinikanth’s magic has always had a global pull. In recent years, international markets have played a key role in pushing his films into record-breaking zones. With Coolie, the trend continues, as audiences outside India have already delivered a century in just two days. By conservative estimates, even if the film adds Rs 12–20 crore from overseas on day 3, the worldwide tally could rise to Rs 295–300 crore.

The bigger picture

Coolie isn’t just another release—it’s Rajinikanth’s celebration of 50 years in cinema. The film is already his third biggest grosser and is well-positioned to challenge Jailer and 2.0 in the weeks to come. Whether it becomes 2025’s top earner or not, one thing is certain—Rajini’s storm has once again shaken Indian cinema.











