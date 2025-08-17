Home

CP Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Governor, is NDA candidate for Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan’s name was decided after an intense discussion with the NDA parties.

New Delhi: CP Radhakrishnan has been made the NDA’s candidate for the Vice President’s election. A Parliamentary Board meeting was held to select the candidate for the Vice President. All the parties were contacted, and efforts were being made to have a unanimous election. CP Radhakrishnan’s name was decided after an intense discussion with the NDA parties. The names were discussed in detail, and suggestions were sought.











