Dewald Brevis beats Virat Kohli to become first ever batter in the world to…

New Delhi: South African young batsman Dewald Brevis has taken Virat Kohli‘s big record in his name. Brevis achieved this feat in the third and final T20 match against Australia. He scored a half-century in just 22 balls and took the team to a respectable score. However, his innings failed to win the match for the team and South Africa lost the series. Brevis scored 53 runs in 26 balls, which included one four and six towering sixes.

Foreign player to hit most sixes in Australia

This young right-handed batsman made the record of hitting the most sixes as a foreign player in T20 matches in Australia. Brevis has hit 14 sixes in 3 matches. Earlier, this record was in the name of Virat Kohli, who had hit 12 sixes in 10 matches. Brevis had earlier also made headlines by scoring a century in the second T20, and his batting was highly appreciated.

Australia won the series 2-1 with the help of Glenn Maxwell‘s unbeaten half-century. Four runs were needed from the last two balls, and Maxwell won the match with a reverse sweep off Lungi Ngidi. He scored 62 runs in 36 balls and ended South Africa’s hopes by taking the team to 173 runs for eight wickets.

South Africa’s batting and the turning point of the match

Earlier, Brevis scored 53 runs in 26 balls, including four sixes in one over of Aaron Hardy. South Africa scored 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Before the match, both teams paid tribute to former Australian captain and coach Bob Simpson, who died at the age of 89. Captain Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (19) gave Australia a strong start. Although South Africa made a comeback by taking four wickets in four overs, Maxwell’s innings proved decisive in the end.











