Home

Entertainment

Director AR Murugadoss breaks his long silence on failure of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, ‘I did not have the same…’

Director A.R. Murugadoss has finally spoken about the box office failure of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar.

Superstar Salman Khan starrer, Sikandar, faced a disappointing response at the box office despite high expectations. Directed by the renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the movie failed to connect with the audience and was declared a commercial failure. The film’s underperformance has left both the makers and fans disheartened. Now after long silence, AR Murugadoss has shared his take on the failure of Sikandar.

What did AR Murugadoss say?

In an interview given to Valai Pechu Voice, director AR Murugadoss openly acknowledged that the film did not meet the standards he aimed for. He said, “Actually, the original story is very emotional. It is the story of a king who cannot understand his wife properly. We all are like that, whether it is with our mother, friend, or wife, we often do not value relationships. When someone leaves us forever, only then do we realize our mistake.”

He further added, “In the film, when Sanjay loses his wife, her organs are donated to three different people. He then searches for them, trying to make up for what he couldn’t do for her. In the process, he befriends an entire village. The story was emotional, but I couldn’t present it properly.”

What did AR Murugadoss say on the comparison with Ghajini?

Comparing it with his superhit film Ghajini, Murugadoss said, “Ghajini was a remake. I had already worked on that story, I knew the formula. But ‘Sikandar’ was an original script and I did not have the same control over it.” He also clarified that he does not want to distance himself from Hindi cinema in the future, but he will work only when he gets creative freedom and comfort zone.

More about Sikandar

Salman Khan’s Sikandar, released on March 30, 2025, featured a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Despite the ensemble and high expectations, the film underperformed at the box office. It opened with ₹26 crore on its first day and Rs 29 crore on Eid, but collections declined sharply thereafter. By Day 10, the domestic net collection stood at Rs 105.62 crore, with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 187.84 crore. Given its substantial production budget of Rs 200 crore, Sikandar was considered a commercial disappointment.











