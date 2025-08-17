Home

Farhan Akhtar hits back at Naseeruddin Shah’s criticism on his performance, says: ‘This person doesn’t respect…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, clashes of opinions, controversies, and debates are pretty normal. Fraternities giving an opinion about each other and discussing openly about each other’s craft is very usual. One such similar case happened in 2013 that made headlines. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared his opinion about filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, which created a buzz. Shah bluntly shared his perspective about Farhan’s work, and years later, Farhan has now reacted to those remarks.

Back in 2013, in an interview, speaking about Farhan, Naseeruddin Shah had said, “Farhan Akhtar’s films I clearly don’t care for. I liked his first film Dil Chahta Hai. He’s a tremendous person and has so many facets to him. Tomorrow I won’t be surprised if I hear that he cooked a 10-course meal to perfection. He sings, acts, produces films, and writes. I think it’s great he’s doing whatever he can. I’m not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him.”



Farhan, the celebrated filmmaker and actor, is the son of the famous writer Javed Akhtar. He ventured into Bollywood as an assistant director before moving into direction and eventually acting. While Shah’s comments were critical of his acting, Farhan has now broken his silence. In a recent interview, Farhan said, “But it has to be done with a certain degree of love and a certain degree of respect for the other person. I felt that it didn’t come from that place. I just felt it was just like a statement thrown out publicly. I felt that then this person doesn’t respect you… So why should I reach out to a person who doesn’t respect me? It was very clear to me that if he really did genuinely feel that… He knows my dad, Shabana, my mom, and me… We worked together in ZNMD, so it would have been the easiest thing for him to say that I want to speak to you. Why don’t you come over?”

Farhan also added that he respects senior actors, but his approach to giving feedback is different. “I have been doing films for 25 years. There are certain actors, directors, and writers who I have known, and they have debuted maybe 10 years after me. If there is something in their work that I feel, from my observation, could be better or that I have some piece of advice to give them… genuinely, I would pick up the phone and call them. Or say I would like to meet you and sit down and have a conversation with a person who I care about in a sensitive way because you are going into somebody’s creative process, and giving them constructive feedback from your point of view,” he said.

Farhan and Naseeruddin had earlier worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where Shah played his father. The resurfacing of this old comment and Farhan’s response has once again sparked conversations about respect, criticism, and creative expression in Bollywood.











