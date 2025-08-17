Home

‘India won two Test Matches where….’: Former Indian Cricketer takes a dig at Jasprit Bumrah for…, his name is…

New Delhi: Team India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah appeared in only three Test matches on the recent England tour. He bowled brilliantly in Leeds, Lord’s, and Manchester, but could not participate in Edgbaston and Oval due to workload management. Interestingly, despite his absence, India won both matches.

Questions raised on workload management

The strategy of constantly resting Bumrah is now under criticism. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Indian cricket does not need to adapt to him. Rather, Bumrah should prepare himself according to his fitness and the demands of the game.

Manjrekar’s big statement

In his column in Hindustan Times, Manjrekar wrote, “This game always shows the mirror. India won the two Tests in which Bumrah did not play. No player is indispensable for the team. If he cannot play even two consecutive Tests, then it is not right to choose him as a frontline bowler.”

Selectors need tough decisions

Manjrekar also wrote that India won even without players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pujara, Mohammed Shami, and Bumrah. Therefore, selectors should take tough decisions and give priority to players who are fully fit and ready to contribute continuously.

Need to improve fitness

Manjrekar says that if Bumrah wants to remain in Indian Test cricket for a long time, he will have to improve his fitness. He said, “A great player is one who can contribute something to the team even when he is not fully fit. Indian cricket does not need to adjust for Bumrah, but Bumrah himself will have to adjust.”

Challenge ahead: Asia Cup

Bumrah took 14 wickets in three Tests in the England series, which included two five-wicket hauls. Now everyone’s eyes are on whether he will be included in the Asia Cup team or not. This tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates next month.











