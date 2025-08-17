Home

News

Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Four dead, six injured in cloudburst, Officials issue advisory, direct visitors to avoid…

The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark

Image for representational purposes

Jammu: In a concerning development, a cloudburst cut off a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district amid heavy overnight rains. According to the initial reports, there was no immediate report of any casualty. The officials said the cloudburst hit Jod Ghati in Rajbagh area of the district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property.

A joint team of police and SDRF have been rushed to the village and further details are awaited, they said. They said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.

LIVE UPDATES:

A cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving four persons dead and six others injured

The cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property

A joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the scene and joined the local volunteers.

Bodies of four persons have been recovered while six others were rescued in an injured condition and are being shifted to hospital, the officials said.

Helpline Issued: Weather Advisory | Kathua

Heavy to very heavy rainfall reported across the district. Avoid rivers, streams, nallahs, hilly & landslide-prone areas. Stay alert to risk of flash floods & landslides. Helpline: DEOC: 01922-238796 | PCR: 9858034100 | ERSS: 112

🚨 Weather Advisory | Kathua 🚨

Heavy to very heavy rainfall reported across the district.

⚠️ Avoid rivers, streams, nallahs, hilly & landslide-prone areas.

Stay alert to risk of flash floods & landslides.

📞 Helpline:

DEOC: 01922-238796 | PCR: 9858034100 | ERSS: 112@diprjk pic.twitter.com/pUVhCdqSGe — Information & PR, Kathua (@DiprKathua) August 17, 2025

Here are some of the key details:

The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark

The district administration is closely watching the situation and have requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety

Earlier, a devastating cloudburst in the Chositi village of Kishtwar district has claimed the lives of at least 65 people, including two CISF personnel, and left dozens more missing as rescue operations continue in the region.

The disaster struck suddenly on Thursday during the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggering flash floods and sweeping away everything in its path — homes, trees, and people.

Search and rescue teams, including personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration, are currently engaged in frantic efforts to locate survivors.











