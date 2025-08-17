Home

These series offer a blend of real-life inspirations and fictional storytelling, making them perfect for viewers seeking thrilling narratives rooted in reality.

If you’re a fan of gripping Hindi mystery thrillers inspired by real-life events, JioHotstar and Zee5 offer a compelling selection. These series blend suspense, action, and historical intrigue, providing a captivating viewing experience just like Mohanlal’s starrer Drishyam. Here are six standout shows you shouldn’t miss at all.

Special Ops- IMDb Rating (8.6/10)

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops follows Himmat Singh, a RAW agent who assembles a team to track down the mastermind behind several terrorist attacks in India. The series is lauded for its tight screenplay, international locales, and stellar performances, particularly by Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker and Saiyami Kher, which is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar.

The Empire- IMDb Rating (7.0/10)

The Empire is a historical drama based on the Empire of the Moghul novels by Alex Rutherford. It chronicles the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, focusing on Emperor Babur. The series boasts grand sets, elaborate costumes, and a strong ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Kunal Kapoor, which is available on JioHotstar.

Rangbaaz- IMDb Rating (7.8/10)

Inspired by real-life gangster Shri Prakash Shukla, Rangbaaz delves into the criminal underworld of Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s. The series portrays the transformation of a young man into one of the most feared gangsters, highlighting the nexus between crime and politics, streaming on Zee5.

The Secret of the Shiledars- IMDb Rating (7.5/10)

This mystery thriller, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, revolves around a hidden treasure and a family’s dark secrets. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar, the series combines historical intrigue with modern-day suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, which is available on JioHotstar.

Salakaar- IMDb Rating (7.2/10)

Set against the backdrop of India’s covert operations, Salakaar, helmed by Faruk Kabir, follows RAW agent Adhir Dayal as he uncovers a conspiracy linked to a mission from 1978. The series, featuring Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi and Mouni Roy, offers a gripping narrative that intertwines past and present espionage activities, which is currently available on JioHotstar.

Abhay- IMDb Rating (7.8/10)

Starring Kunal Khemu as the sharp-witted officer Abhay Pratap Singh, this Hindi psychological crime thriller, which has three seasons, follows his journey solving complex cases while battling personal demons. Known for its intense storytelling and strong performances, the series streams exclusively on ZEE5.











