Maharashtra

Mumbai rain latest updates: Heavy rainfall alert in Maharashtra till..

Mumbai experienced a severe downpour on Saturday involving a major rain event that caused significant disruption across Mumbai including a landslide in Vikhroli that claimed the lives of two. There was flooding in several areas across Mumbai, particularly in low-lying areas of this surrounding area, with many parts inundated with waist-deep water, which disrupted the ease of conveyance.

According to the information received from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the State Emergency Operations Centre has notified that there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across the state during August 16 to August 21, 2025.Some areas in the Konkan and the ghats of Central Maharashtra may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. In Marathwada, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Lightning, thunder, and strong winds (40-50km/h) are also likely.Between August 16 and 20, the sea is expected to be rough, with wind speeds of 50-60km/h on the Konkan Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period, the weather department said.Moreover, the citizens are being sent alerts via the Sachhet app to stay vigilant against any disaster. In view of the situation, both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been instructed to remain on standby for emergencies.





