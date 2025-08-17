Home

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik–Jr NTR film nears Rs 150 crore despite dip, locks horns with Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Despite a sharp decline in numbers, War 2 manages to move closer towards Rs 150 crore mark. Scroll down to check War 3 box office collection day 3.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by renowned YRF under its YRF Spy Universe, War 2 had a shaky start as it opened with Rs 51 crore, as per Sacnilk details. Following day 1, War 2 on the second day of release witnessed a 50 per cent hike and minted Rs 56 crore. While the difference between 51 and 56 may not sound like a 50 per cent hike, let us tell you that since War 2 is a pan-India release because of Jr NTR’s presence, it was made available in 3 languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On day 1, the Hindi belt in War 2 failed to make a mark, but on day 2 the Hindi belt witnessed double the earnings. Now, War 2 box office collection day 3 has witnessed a decline on the graph. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 collected Rs 33 crore on day 3.

War 2 Box Office Collection Detailed Analysis

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles, was released on August 14, alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Critics feared that Thalaivar’s film may overshadow Hrithik and Jr NTR’s high-octane action drama. And, in reality, it did happen. War 2 box office collection on day 1 was Rs 51 crore, with the Hindi belt earning Rs 29 crore.

However, what no one expected was the rise in numbers on the second day of release. War 2 box office collection on day 2 shot up and the movie minted Rs 56 crore. The Hindi belt witnessed a 50 per cent rise as it earned Rs 44 crore, almost double the numbers from the previous day. Now, the day 3 collection of War 2 witnessed a sharp decline and managed to earn Rs 33 crore. Despite a fall in numbers, the movie has managed to earn Rs 142 crore, slowly pushing to touch Rs 150 crore in just 3 days.

War 2 Competition From Rajinikanth’s Coolie

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie as both the movies were released on the same day. While War 2 earned Rs 51 crore on day 1, Rajinikanth’s film minted Rs 65 crore on day 1, which indeed was a huge difference. However, both the movies managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in just three days.

War 2 Review

War 2 movie review by India.com reads, “The plot of War 2 is painfully predictable, the VFX are subpar, and the dialogues often border on cringeworthy. Hrithik’s much-hyped mass entry and a few well-executed action scenes are the only moments worth noting.”











