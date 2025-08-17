Home

Entertainment

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, War 2 creates history by…

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is making rounds at the box office. Despite a bumpy start, the film has crossed Rs 150 crore in India.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: After a long wait, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s War 2 finally hit the big screens on August 14. While fans expected the movie to showcase some high-octane action stunts, it failed to impress the audience at first. The film opened to mixed reviews; despite that, the movie minted Rs 51 crore on Day 1 of its release. Now, with 3 days completed and the 4th day ongoing, Hrithik Roshan’s film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 33 crore on the third day, taking War 2’s total box office collection till Day 3 to Rs 142 crore. Now, as per early estimates, War 2 box office collection on Day 4 stands at Rs 12.73 crore, which further pushed the total collection to Rs 155 crore.

Being a pan-India release, War 2 drew most of its earnings from the Hindi belt. On Day 1, the film opened at Rs 51 crore, with Rs 29 crore contributed by the Hindi market alone. The momentum picked up strongly on Day 2, when the film recorded Rs 56 crore, out of which an impressive Rs 44 crore came from the Hindi circuit.

War 2 Broke Records of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Movies

War 2 has left behind the lifetime collections of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films. The film has surpassed Sky Forrest and Sikandar and has become the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 witnessed a face-off with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which is headlined by Rajinikanth. Both films are giving tough competition to each other, and even Coolie has surpassed Rs 150 crore in India.











