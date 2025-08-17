Home

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer shows massive growth on its fourth day, earned Rs…

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ hit the screens on August 14. Here’s how much the film has amassed on its fourth day.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-awaited film War 2 has made a powerful mark at the box office since its release. The action-packed movie, which hit theaters on August 14, 2025, has been one of the most talked-about films this year, drawing huge crowds across India and abroad. After a strong start, the movie continued to perform well on its fourth day, showing that audiences are eager to catch the thrilling story on the big screen.

How much has War 2 raked in on Day 4?

On Janmashtami, which fell on Saturday, the film earned Rs 33.25 crore on its third day. Although this was a slight drop, the amount is still strong for a big-budget movie. By Sunday, the fourth day, the film’s total net collection had reached Rs 169 crore, with earnings of Rs 26.4 crore.

How has War 2 performed in the overseas market?

Internationally, War 2 has also done impressively. The film earned about $5 million (roughly Rs 45 crore) overseas in just the first three days. The popularity of the film among Indian audiences abroad helped boost its global collection to around Rs 215 crore in just three days. The film made a great start by earning a bumper Rs 52 crores on very first day. Earning around Rs 29 crores in Hindi and Rs 22.75 crores in Telugu. On the second day, i.e., Friday, the film’s earnings increased further and it collected Rs 57.35 crores, making the film join the 100 crore club in just two days.

More about War 2

War 2 is connected to the YRF Spy Universe, expanding the thrilling world of espionage created by Yash Raj Films. This universe includes popular spy films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. War 2 continues this legacy by featuring high-octane action, secret missions, and complex characters involved in covert operations. The film adds new layers to the shared storyline, linking its plot and characters with the larger spy world crafted by YRF, making it an exciting chapter for fans of Indian spy thrillers.











