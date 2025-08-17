Hrithik Roshan’s film sees massive fall in earnings, Coolie continues to hold position, find out which film is leading

Home

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead, War 2 was one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2025. War 2 comes under the YRF Spy Universe, which built more excitement among fans. However, to everyone’s surprise, War 2 started with a bumpy note and earned only Rs 51 crore. While the amount was expected to be much higher, Hrithik’s action thriller failed to capture audience hearts.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 and Detailed Report

Since War 2 is a pan-India film, it earned the majority of its revenue from the Hindi belt. The Day 1 box office collection of War 2 was Rs 51 crore, where Rs 29 crore came from the Hindi section. On the second day, the film witnessed a bumper jump, especially in the Hindi belt, as the War 2 box office collection on Day 2 was Rs 56 crore, out of which the Hindi section earned Rs 44 crore.

On Day 3, War 2 box office collection stood at Rs 33 crore, marking a sharp decline in numbers. Despite the significant drop, War 2 entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days, and now the total collection of War 2 stands at Rs 144 crore.

War 2 hit the box office alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie, with both films releasing on the same day. On Day 1, War 2 collected Rs 51 crore, while Coolie took the lead with Rs 65 crore, marking a significant gap. Despite the difference, both films successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just three days.

War 2 Review

War 2 movie review by India.com reads, “The plot of War 2 is painfully predictable, the VFX are subpar, and the dialogues often border on cringeworthy. Hrithik’s much-hyped mass entry and a few well-executed action scenes are the only moments worth noting.”











