India may become super rich again! This state hits JACKPOT of huge deposit of gold, the state is…

As per expert estimates, 10 to 20 metric tonnes of gold reserves can be found in the state of Odisha. Scroll down to know more details.

Odisha gold reserves: You must have read many stories about the famous Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka, a mining region in KGF taluk, Kolar district, which was once known to be the “Golden City of India”. However, with time, the significance of the place faded. Now, in a matter of good news for India, a new gold reserve has been reportedly found in the eastern part of India. As per media reports, Odisha has emerged as a potential new hub for gold mining following the recently reported discoveries.

Where has been gold found in Odisha?

In the recent development, the Geological Survey of India has identified several areas of Odisha including Deogarh (Adasa-Rampalli), Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Angul, and Koraput where gold reserves have been confirmed and places like Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh where the gold search is still underway, a report by Times Now said.

How will Odisha extract the gold reserves?

The media reports also said that the Odisha government, along with OMC and GSI, is expediting plans to commercialise new gold finds. In the plan of action to find the gold reserves, the state is preparing to auction its first gold mining block in Deogarh, while GSI is advancing exploration from G3 to G2 level in areas such as Adasa-Rampalli and Gopur-Gajipur to confirm the availability of gold resources.

Although the actual amount of gold reserves has not been valued, experts view that the reserves may range between 10 to 20 metric tonnes and the mining of the reserves is expected to start soon.

Why Odisha gold reserves are a good news for India?

Readers should note that India imported around 700–800 metric tonnes of gold in the previous year and the domestic gold production is minimal, just 1.6 tonnes annually as of 2020. If the gold reserves are actually found in good quantity in Odisha, it may prove to be a gamechanger for the Indian economy and more specifically for the state of Odisha.











