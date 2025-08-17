India will not have to look at China as it discovers this huge treasure, it will change India’s fortune due to…

Home

Neodymium is an essential element which is used in electric vehicles.

New Delhi: For some time now, China has been leading the global market, and for many of our needs, we also have to look at China. China is dominating the rare earth metals sector, which are required by India for many purposes. But now, this will not be the case as India has discovered a treasure of rare earth metals.

What is discovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district

Two rivers flow in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh, Papum and Pare. Not much is known about these two rivers, but soon they can become quite famous. A deposit of rare earth metals (REEs) has been found in the Papum Pare district. According to the Economic Times, the Ministry of Mines released a booklet in June. It has been told in this booklet that the amount of neodymium in this area is very high. Neodymium is an essential element. It is used in electric vehicles and modern electronics. Rare earth metals are used to make magnets, etc.

How will rare earth metals change the picture?

If the reserves of REEs are extracted in Papum Pare, then it can give a boost to the electric vehicle (EV) and automobile industry in cities like Gurgaon, Pune and Chennai. REE-rich soil has also been found in Karbi Anglong in Assam. The Bauxite-REE belt has been discovered in the Sung Valley of Meghalaya, while REE reserves have also been found in the Singrauli coal field of Madhya Pradesh.

Rare earth metals are present in many parts of India

These discoveries show that strategic metals in India are not limited to only seashore sand, red sand or alluvial soil of states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. They are also present in the interior parts of India. They are also found in forests, mountains and areas with coal deposits.

India’s dependence on China

China has banned the supply of rare earth metals to India, which is causing a lot of trouble to electric vehicle manufacturing companies. After this, India has identified these new places. India is heavily dependent on China for rare earth magnets, and about 85 to 90% of its imports are from China. Rare earth magnets are manufactured from rare earth metals.












