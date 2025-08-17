Home

News

Iran to attack Israel soon? Why is Israel increasing production of Arrow 3, Iron Dome, David’s Sling and other defence systems? Iran can…

Due to the rising fear of attacks from Iran, Israel has increased the production of Arrow 3, Arrow 4, Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and ground-based laser defense systems.

Iran-Israel war- File image

Iran-Israel war: In a significant turn of developments weeks after ceasefire was signed by Israel and Iran, media reports have indicated that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fear fresh missile attacks from Iran or Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Local media reports say that Yemen’s Houthi rebels are fast-tracking efforts to boost the country’s defense systems, which has raised an alarm for the security agencies of Israel. Here are all the details you need to know about the steps Israel is taking against the possible attack from Iran or Houthis of Yemen.

How is Israel preparing for fresh attacks from Iran?

As per a report by Walla News, the Defense Ministry of Israel has ordered expanded production of Arrow 3, Arrow 4, Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and ground-based laser defense system in fear of fresh missile attacks from Iran or Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

How has Iran reacted to possible talks with US?

As per a statement release by official news agency IRNA, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said that under favorable conditions, nuclear negotiations with the United States can be held directly.

“Iran is ready to negotiate under equal conditions as negotiation is for safeguarding both parties’ interests. If the conditions are suitable, the negotiations can be held even directly,” Aref told reporters.

How is Israel preparing to seize Gaza city?

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel had reviewed a military plan for seizing Gaza City. Signalling preparations for what would be one of the most extensive ground operations in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, the annexation is expected to get global attention, a report by IANS news agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)











