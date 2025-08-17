Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slams live-in relationships, calls dating app users ‘neech’ and apps ‘gutter of society’

Kangana Ranaut trashes live-in relationships and online dating culture. Read what she said inside.

Kangana Ranaut slams live-in relationships, calls dating app users ‘neech’ and apps ‘gutter of society’

In today’s digital era, where people have more followers and friends on social media than in real life, technology-driven relationships and dating apps have become a common way to interact and find partners. However, recently, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut shared her opinion on online dating and strongly criticised it. According to Kangana, dating apps are of declining value in modern society. Recently, in an interview, she spoke about her views on marriage, live-in relationships, and the modern culture of online dating, which has created a buzz online.

Kangana, who was last seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency, said that men and women have different ways to process emotions. She believes that men can compartmentalise their emotions, but women cannot, despite the education and empowerment.

Speaking of marriage, Kangana shared that she believes that marriage is an important institution to represent loyalty and responsibility. However, she had strong opposition.

Kangana Ranaut on dating app culture:



Speaking of dating apps, she labelled it as “gutter.” she further states that for her, a dating app is in a derogatory category, and she cannot even imagine being with someone who uses a dating app. She also emphasises that dating apps promote validation-seeking and a lack of confidence. She said, “You won’t find people like me on dating apps. You’ll only find losers there, the people who haven’t achieved anything in their lives,” she said. “If you haven’t been able to meet anyone in the office or through your parents and relatives, and you’ve ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are.”

Expanding her criticism, she described dating culture as crude and problematic. “Everybody has a need, be it financial, physical, or anything else… Every woman and man has needs, but how do we address them? That is the question. Do we do it elegantly, or do we do it more crudely, like har raat nikal jaana (leaving home every night) in search of someone? That is what dating is now, and it’s a horrible situation.”











