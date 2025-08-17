Home

Malaika Arora reveals age-shaming trolls call her ‘buddhi’, says it triggers her, son reacts ‘bahut insensitive…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it’s usually the dazzling and glamorous lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, what happens behind the surface, when the curtain falls, is a lot more than what meets the eye. For public figures, fame is a double-edged sword. While some people religiously follow celebrities and pour in their love online. There are always people who heavily criticise celebrities and are often trolling them. One such similar incident happened with a popular Bollywood personality who is known for her bold fashion choices and strong persona. Recently, she spoke about her experience with online trolling and how it took a toll on her mental health.

The actress that we are talking about is none other than Malaika Arora. In a recent interview, Malaika shared that she has been the target of online debate. From being age-shamed to being mocked for her personal life, she has faced all sorts of criticism, and during this challenging time that affected her mental health, it was Arhaan Khan who stood by her as a rock and helped her cope with it.

Malaika Arora on being age-shamed

Malaika shared that even though she has a strong and tough exterior, an online trigger has also affected her deeply. She recalled being called derogatory names like “buddhi” or “buddhiya.” “For me, ‘buddhiya.’ I mean, how can you even say something like that to somebody? Kabhi kabhi ye trigger karta hai (Sometimes, it triggers me) because bahaut hi insensitive hai (it’s extremely insensitive),” she said. She also further added that trolls assume that she is always happy and unbothered, but they don’t realise that behind such a tough exterior, there are also strong personalities that have vulnerabilities.

How does she cope with negativity?

Speaking about how she copes with such negativity, she said her son Arhaan Khan is her biggest supporter. “One of my biggest supporters is my son. He’s always like, ‘What’s the big deal, Mom? If somebody’s saying that it’s fine. Why are you letting it affect you or upset you?’ Uske baad mere khud ke dimaag me jo mechanism hai (After that, the mechanism in my mind) to deal with situations kicks in, and then “let’s move forward, put this behind me,” she revealed.

Maliaka also shared that she takes negative experiences as motivation and has a rather positive spin to it. “People, go ahead and say what you want; I will be better than that,” she said, adding that such situations push her to prove that she can rise above hate and achieve even more.

Despite being at the receiving end of constant trolling about her walk, outfits, or relationship choices, Malaika has maintained her grace and been resilient.











