The actress, known for ruling hearts in Bollywood, openly admitted she dialed Netflix, Prime, and Hotstar for a fresh chance.

Bollywood’s timeless diva, who once lit up screens with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, confessed she faced an unexpected halt in her career. Despite delivering multiple hits, Sushmita Sen went through nearly 8 years without any role offers. A resurfaced clip from her old interview has left fans shocked, as she admitted she had to gather courage and directly call OTT platforms for work.

The viral video is from her 2023 chat with Midday India, where the actress recalled the tough years that tested her patience and resilience.

What did Sushmita say in her own words?

Sushmita did not hide behind glamour or pretence. She revealed, “Mera naam Sushmita Sen hai. Main actor hoon, hua karti thi waise. Aur main wapas aakar kaam karna chahti hoon. Mujhe madad ki zarurat hogi kyunki maine 8 saal kaam nahi kiya aur yeh bahut lamba waqt hai.”

The actress further shared that during those 8 silent years, not a single filmmaker or platform approached her. “Maine logon se kaam maanga, unhe phone kiya, taaki unhe pata chale ki main bhookhi hoon, mujhe kaam karna hai, main kaam maang rahi hoon,” she admitted.

Did OTT platforms respond?

Her honesty did not go unheard. After her calls, Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar heads invited her for meetings. These interactions eventually paved the way for her digital entry.

In 2020, Sushmita made a resounding comeback with Disney+ Hotstar’s hit web series Aarya. The show not only revived her career but also proved that she could still carry a project with unmatched screen presence.

What was her last film before her comeback?

Before stepping into the OTT space, Sushmita’s last appearance on the big screen was in 2015 with the Bengali film Nirbaak. After that, she took a long pause, almost vanishing from the industry.

With Aarya, the actress reclaimed her place in entertainment, and today, the viral clip has become a reminder of how even the brightest stars sometimes have to start from scratch.











