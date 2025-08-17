Home

Meet Aditya, the first crorepati of KBC 17, he is from…, will he able to win Rs 7 crore?

A contestant named Aditya, has become first crorepati of KBC 17 after winning Rs 1 crore. Now, all eyes are on him as he faces the big Rs 7 crore jackpot question, will he create history?

In the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a contestant named Aditya has made headlines by winning Rs 1 crore and attempting the Rs 7 crore question, showcasing remarkable courage and knowledge.

Who is Aditya Kumar?

The official streaming partner of KBC, took to their social media platform X and shared a promo from the upcoming episode. As per the latest promo shared by Sony TV, Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand becomes the first contestant of the season to win Rs 1 crore. He even takes a shot at the Rs 7 crore jackpot question, but it’s yet to be revealed if he manages to win the ultimate prize.

What did Aditya share with Amitabh Bachchan?

The contestant, Aditya Kumar, shared a humorous anecdote with host Amitabh Bachchan about how he once pranked his college friends by claiming he was selected for KBC, leading them to prepare for a nonexistent shoot. This time, when he actually got the call, his friends were skeptical until he showed them the official message. Aditya’s journey from a playful prankster to a serious contender on the hot seat captivated both the audience and Big B. As the first crorepati of Season 17, Aditya’s achievement is significant. He didn’t stop at Rs 1 crore; he chose to attempt the final Rs 7 crore question, fully aware of the risks involved. Let’s see whether his risk will become a positive call for him or not.

More about Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of India’s most iconic quiz-based reality shows. Premiering in the year 2000 with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as the host, the show quickly became a household name. Based on the British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, the Indian version brought a unique blend of intellect, emotion, and storytelling to the small screen. Over the years, KBC has evolved in terms of format, lifelines, and technology.

It introduced options like Phone-a-Friend, Audience Poll, Flip the Question, and Ask the Expert, which added excitement and strategy to the game. Contestants are selected through a rigorous screening process, and many come from humble backgrounds with powerful stories, making the show deeply relatable. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs on Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, continuing to engage viewers with such compelling narratives.











