Meet Jyothika’s real sister who was once a popular actress, her brother-in-law is a superstar, she is…, not Nagma

An actress who once ruled South and Bollywood, took a pause post-marriage, and then returned stronger, her family tree itself is a story worth telling.

Indian cinema has seen many leading ladies rise across languages, but few manage to balance South and Bollywood fame. Jyothika is one of them. Known for her striking presence in Chandramukhi, she later married superstar Surya and stepped back from films. After years of being selective, she made a powerful comeback, recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and as Rajkummar Rao’s mother in Srikanth.

How did she begin her journey?

Before Bollywood, Jyothika carved her place in Tamil cinema. She earned praise for her Malayalam film opposite Mammootty (Kadhal de Kore). Unlike many, she never rushed into projects—her choices have always been about depth rather than numbers.

Where does Nagma fit in?

Long before Jyothika’s entry, her elder sister Nagma was already a known name. She had worked with Rajinikanth in Baasha, becoming one of Tamil cinema’s top actresses. But after 2007, she quit films and faded from the spotlight. Recently, she was spotted at Jyothika’s daughter’s school function—reminding fans of her glamorous past.

Are they real sisters?

The truth is more layered. Nagma and Jyothika are not biological sisters but half-sisters. Jyothika’s mother Seema, first married to Arvind Morarji, and from that union came Nagma. Later, Seema married filmmaker Chander, and from this marriage, Jyothika was born.

Who is the forgotten sister?

Not many know, but Jyothika has one more sister—Roshini. She briefly acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films, even sharing the screen with Arun Vijay in Thullithirinthaal Kalam (1998). With only six films in her career, she quietly stepped away from the limelight. Today, Roshini and Nagma live away from the cinema, while Jyothika continues to shine on-screen.

Because all three sisters—Nagma, Jyothika, and Roshini—were linked to cinema, yet only Jyothika still carries the torch. Fans often share Roshini's pictures online, amazed at how closely she resembles her famous sister.












