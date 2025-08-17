Meet most beautiful Indian star, not Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Katrina, name is…

Home

From engineering dreams to a National Award and now IMDb's global beauty list, Kriti Sanon's journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

When the talk is about beauty in Bollywood, names like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt usually come first. But this time, another face has quietly stepped ahead of them. Kriti Sanon, the actress who once left engineering for cinema, has secured a spot in IMDb’s list of the Top 10 Most Beautiful Actresses in the World. She stands proudly at number five, leaving behind some of the industry’s biggest names.

How Did Kriti’s Journey Begin?

Kriti didn’t always plan to be in films. After finishing her engineering degree, she took a leap of faith and entered Bollywood. Her debut in Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff instantly gave her recognition. Since then, she has never looked back, building a career with consistent performances and diverse roles.

From Debutante to National Award Winner

Her decision to choose acting turned out to be life-changing. With films like Dilwale, Raabta, Luka Chuppi, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti established herself as both glamorous and versatile. But it was Mimi who became the turning point, fetching her the prestigious National Award. Along with that, she also holds two Filmfare trophies, solidifying her place among the best performers of her generation.

Kriti Sanon’s Net Worth

Kriti’s hard work has not only won her critical acclaim but also wealth. Reports suggest that she owns assets worth around Rs 83 crore, making her one of the financially successful young stars of the industry.

Recently seen in Do Patti, Kriti is now busy shooting her next big film, Tere Ishq Mein, alongside Dhanush. With global recognition from IMDb and a rising graph of films, she is steadily carving her niche as a leading actress of Bollywood.

From engineering classrooms to the biggest film sets, Kriti Sanon has come a long way. Today, she is celebrated not just for her looks but also for her acting prowess and perseverance. Her story stands as proof that with determination, one can shine in any field.











