Hydrogen Train in India BIG Update: Modi government likely to launch train by…, top speed to be…, Check route here

India is set to become the fifth country globally, alongside Germany, France, Sweden, and China, to deploy trains powered by hydrogen technology.

New Delhi: In a major development that promises to make the travelling experience of passengers convenient, the Ministry of Railways has informed that the government will launch the hydrogen-powered train set soon. According to the Indian Express report, the launch will be held after the prototype successfully clears the load tests. “The much-anticipated Hydrogen Trainset has successfully passed load tests and is progressing well. It will be rolled out shortly,” said U Subba Rao, General Manager, ICF, on Friday, as quoted by the Indian Express.

It is important to note that the project is a part of Indian Railways’ “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative. Under the initiative 35 hydrogen-powered trains are planned for various heritage and hill routes. Developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the initiative aims to promote green transportation technology and support zero-carbon emission goals through the use of clean energy. These new trains will be equipped with multiple safety systems, including pressure relief valves, leak detection, flame sensors, temperature monitors, and optimised ventilation.

The announcement comes soon after the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw teased the video of the same on his X account, saying, “Bharat’s First Hydrogen Train! Coming Soon”

India’s First Hydrogen-powered Train: All You Need To Know

India’s first hydrogen-powered train service will operate on the route connecting Haryana’s Jind and Sonipat

The new train will be the world’s most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train

The train will have a capacity to transport 2,600 passengers.

The testing of the first hydrogen-powered train coach was completed at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The technology driving these trains involves each power car carrying 220 kg of hydrogen stored in specially designed cylinders pressurized to 350 bar.

The system will power traction motors through fuel cells to generate electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen, releasing only water vapour as a by-product.

As hydrogen is highly flammable in nature, safety remains a critical focus here.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) studies have been conducted to simulate potential leak scenarios, guaranteeing robust mitigation measures.

To recall, the Ministry of Railway earlier had confirmed on X that the hydrogen-powered train is set for its final commissioning.

What Did The Ministry Say?

“Bharat’s Hydrogen Journey ! For the first time in India a hydrogen-powered train is set for its final commissioning, a landmark that showcases India’s rise as a technological powerhouse, driving innovation on the global stage,” the ministry said.

Vaishnaw said that only four countries in the world manufacture such train engines. “They produce somewhere between 500 to 600 horsepower, while the engine produced by Indian Railways using indigenous technology has an output of 1,200 horsepower, the highest so far in this category,” he said.

Route & Speed:

The train will run over the 89-kilometer Jind-Sonipat route, reaching a maximum speed of 110 km/h. This makes it a great option for efficient short-distance travel.

Passenger Capacity:

It can accommodate a large number of commuters with a passenger capacity of 2,638, ensuring that most people can use this eco-friendly form of transportation.











