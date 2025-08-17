Mukesh Khanna disapproves Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan, reveals fans warned him: ‘Yeh nasheedi ko mat…’

Home

Mukesh Khanna disapproves of Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan, reveals fans warned him: ‘Yeh nasheedi ko mat…’

If you are a ’90s kid, chances are that you must have grown up watching Shaktiman and associated this character with India’s first superhero. For a lot of people from that generation, Shaktimaan’s iconic character, played by Mukesh Khanna, was a phenomenon, a cultural guide, way more than just a TV show. Recently, news that is doing the rounds is that Shaktimaan is all set to make its comeback, that too on the big screen. As expected, fans were thrilled and excited to know who would take this superhero’s legacy. Rumours of Ranveer Singh playing the part started doing the rounds. However, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of this iconic superhero for almost a decade, expressed his opposing views on the casting choice.

Recently, during an interaction, Mukesh expressed that his reluctance is not related to any bias or his opinions, but rather, it also stems from the feedback and warnings he has received from fans. The actor said, “Mujhe Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye. Kahin na kahin real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai, toh woh beech mein aati hai. Kayi log mujhe Ranveer Singh ke liye bolte hai ki ‘Arrey sahab, yeh nashedi ko Shaktimaan mat banana, humare bachpan ki yaadien khatam ho jaayengi.’”



Mukesh also spoke about an anecdote from a conversation with a fan during an interaction. When urged to consider Ranveer for the role, he politely refused, saying, “You like Ranveer Singh, and I like him too. We’ve sat and talked for three hours, and he’s a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face: “You can play Tamraj Kilvish.” His face has a mischievous positivity. If you make him Shaktimaan, people may enjoy it because he makes you dance, but the role needs someone mature enough.”



The actor also emphasised that Ranveer’s off-screen image and jubilant personality don’t align with Shaktimaan’s spiritual aura. As per reports,

Fans have also reached out to Khanna, warning him against letting their childhood superhero be portrayed by someone they feel does not embody the same values.



While there has been no official statement that Ranveer Singh would be playing the part, he is currently busy shooting other major projects including Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, slated to release on December 5, 2025.











