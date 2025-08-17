Never carry these 8 items on a train, you might go to jail, pay fine, or both, the items are…

Home

New Delhi: Indian Railways (IR) is among the top 5 biggest railway networks in the world, as it manages a very heavy railway traffic and millions of passengers daily. The Indian Railways manages more than 7,308 stations that cater to about 13,000 trains daily, carrying upwards of 20 million passengers. Indian Railways is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the government, making it the backbone of the Indian economy and one of the most popular, preferred, and cheapest modes of transport in the country.

In such a situation, do you know about those things or items that you cannot carry inside a train? The Indian Railways has banned carrying certain items on a train. And if you are caught travelling with these banned things, then you may have to face a jail sentence or pay a fine or both.

We will tell you about eight things that you should never carry with you on a train.

Dry coconut: Dry coconut cannot be carried while travelling in the train. The reason for this is the outer shell of this fruit, which is extremely flammable, due to which fire can occur. Therefore, there is a ban on travelling with it.

Gas cylinder: According to the rules of the railway, you cannot carry a gas cylinder with you while travelling in a train. It contains flammable gas, which can cause a fire if it leaks.

Firecrackers and gunpowder: Firecrackers and gunpowder cannot be carried during the journey, because they can cause fire.

Acid and chemicals: Carrying hydrochloric acid, toilet cleaner or such chemicals that can burn the skin or suffocate is prohibited in the train.

Petroleum: Carrying flammable substances like petrol, diesel, and kerosene in the trains is dangerous and can lead to severe punishment.

Matches and stoves: Matches and stoves cannot be carried in the train as they pose a risk of fire.

Rotting things: Leather, dry grass, spoiled food or any smelly thing is prohibited in the train so that passengers do not face any inconvenience.

Ghee: Up to 20 kg of ghee can be carried, but it must be packed properly in a tin box.











