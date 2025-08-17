Home

Not Arjun Rampal, this actor was supposed to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om, rejected due to…, he is…

Before Arjun Rampal stepped into shoes of menacing Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om, another actor with fiery image and early 2000s stardom was approached for the role.

In glittering world of Bollywood, casting choices often remain behind the curtain, hidden from the audience’s view. Yet, sometimes, these concealed decisions hold tales as captivating as the films themselves. One such intriguing anecdote revolves around a 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, helmed by Farah Khan, which introduced Deepika Padukone, showcased superstar Shah Rukh Khan in dual avatars, and featured Arjun Rampal as a villain whose charm was as potent as his malevolence. But did you know that, for the negative character, Arjun was not the first choice for makers?

Who was the first choice for Arjun Rampal’s character?

In an interview with TOI, Farah Khan shared an interesting anecdote about the casting of Om Shanti Om’s negative flamboyant character Mukesh Mehra and mentioned that Arjun Rampal was never the choice for this role. Farah mentioned that casting for this entirely negative character was particularly challenging, as many actors declined the part due to its dark nature. Among those approached was Vivek Oberoi, who was offered the role but turned it down. Oberoi later explained that he had already committed to playing gangster Maya Dolas in Shootout at Lokhandwala, a role he had extensively researched and prepared for. Thus, switching to different negative character in Om Shanti Om would have been difficult at that point.

How did Arjun Rampal land in Om Shanti Om?

With the film’s shooting imminent and no actor finalized for the antagonist, Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan found themselves in a predicament. At a New Year’s Eve party hosted by Shah Rukh, they encountered Arjun Rampal and seized the opportunity to pitch the role to him. In a light-hearted yet desperate move, they reportedly cornered Rampal in a bathroom to narrate the script. Initially hesitant, Rampal was eventually persuaded by Shah Rukh’s insistence and agreed to take on the role

More about Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om was the biggest Hindi blockbuster of 2007, earning ₹79 crore in India and over Rs 150 crore worldwide. Its mix of reincarnation, music, and star power, including SRK’s dual role, Arjun Rampal’s villanous shade and Deepika’s debut made it a mass hit. The “Deewangi Deewangi” song with 31 celeb cameos added to its appeal.











