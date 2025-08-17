Home

Not Mirzapur, Panchayat, Gullak, this 39-year-old show is still on top, which has IMDb rating of 9.4, name is…, lead actors were…

While shows like Gullak, Mirzapur, and Panchayat have earned high ratings, it’s surprising that an old TV classic still surpasses them all in popularity and acclaim.

In an age where new web series dominate screens and social media trends, one might assume that recent hits like Mirzapur, Panchayat, or Gullak lead the charts. However, a 39-year-old television show from the 1980s continues to outshine them all, holding the highest IMDb rating of 9.4. This enduring classic has captivated generations with its timeless storytelling.

Which show is this?

The show in question is Malgudi Days, which first aired in 1986 on Doordarshan. Based on the short stories of renowned author R.K. Narayan, the series was brought to life by director Late Shankar Nag, whose vision and efforts helped him to create an authentic portrayal of everyday life and human emotions struck a chord that transcended time.

What was the storyline?

Set in the fictional South Indian town of Malgudi, the series brings to life the simple joys, struggles, and moral dilemmas of everyday people. Each episode tells a standalone story focusing on different characters, from curious schoolboys and hardworking villagers to flawed adults and quirky townsfolk. Other stories deal with themes like love, poverty, superstition, honesty, and human resilience. What ties them all together is the emotional depth, cultural richness, and timeless human values at the heart of every tale.

How did Malgudi Days become so popular?

The charm of Malgudi Days lies not just in its stories but in the unforgettable performances of its cast. The most iconic face of the series is Master Manjunath, who played Swami in the episodes based on R.K. Narayan’s “Swami and Friends.” His innocence and natural acting won over audiences instantly. Other notable actors included Anant Nag, a respected name in Kannada and Hindi cinema, who appeared in several episodes and also played R.K. Narayan in the English version of the series.

Veteran actors like Arundhati Nag, Shankar Nag (who also directed), Girija Lokesh, and Vaishali Kasaravalli made key appearances, adding depth and authenticity to the show, which made its ppopularity rose in almost every part. It has received praise from critics, scholars, and even international audiences over the decades, a rare feat for any television show, let alone one made nearly 40 years ago.











