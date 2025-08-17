Home

Not Panchayat or Dupahiya, this IMDb rated of 6.7 series, follows a Tehsildar’s clever moves, village land disputes, director’s wife plays the lead role, name is…

From village disputes to clever problem-solving, Jay Mahendran offers six episodes of laughter, emotions, and unexpected twists.

After the massive popularity of Panchayat, filmmakers have turned to stories set in villages. Series and films like Mittii: Ek Nayi Pehchaan (IMDb 8.4), Sarpanch Saheb (IMDb 9), and Dupahiya have already won audience approval. Now, another village-centred series is making waves: Jay Mahendran.

Who leads the show?

Suhasini Maniratnam, the celebrated actress and wife of legendary director Mani Ratnam, stars in Jay Mahendran. She enters the story from the second episode as Tehsildar Shobha, a strict, time-conscious officer who questions the casual ways of the protagonist.

The main role of Jay Mahendran, a deputy tehsildar, is played by Saiju Kurup. True to the title, the series revolves around his cleverness and how he navigates village life, land issues, and local conflicts.

What is the story about?

Jay Mahendran opens with a village dispute over land. Mahendran handles the case with smart, humane thinking, impressing the villagers. Known for bending rules with a carefree style, he is both popular and feared for his ability to get things done, not just in the tehsil office but across the entire taluka—a local administrative division made up of multiple villages.

While Mahendran works efficiently, his methods are casual, often resembling the slow pace of a government office. His approach contrasts sharply with Tehsildar Shobha’s strict discipline when she joins, creating tension and humour.

Where do conflicts arise?

A turning point occurs when Mahendran takes up a challenging case involving a poor man and barren land. To help, he bends the rules, even if it means temporarily misleading Shobha. This decision spirals into complications, testing his wit, courage, and morals.

The series balances comedy with emotion as Mahendran juggles bureaucracy, village expectations, and human dilemmas. Each episode adds layers, leading to an unexpected climax that keeps viewers on edge.

Release and availability

Originally made in Malayalam, Jay Mahendran premiered on Sony LIV last October. The series is also available in Hindi and several other Indian languages, making it accessible to a pan-India audience. Directed by Sreekant Mohan, the six-episode series captures the quirks, charm, and drama of rural administration, blending local authenticity with relatable storytelling.

How has the audience reacted?

The series has earned an IMDb rating of 6.7, appreciated for its mix of humour, clever problem-solving, and emotional depth. With Mahendran’s ingenuity and Shobha’s discipline clashing and complementing each other, the show offers entertainment that is both engaging and thought-provoking.











