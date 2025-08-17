Fashion & Lifestyle National Over 24 shots fired at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home, attackers flee the scene reporter August 17, 2025 Over 24 shots fired at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home, attackers flee the scene Source link About the Author reporter Administrator Visit Website View All Posts Continue Reading Previous: Four dead, six injured in cloudburst, Officials issue advisory, direct visitors to avoid…Next: Mukesh Khanna disapproves Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan, reveals fans warned him: ‘Yeh nasheedi ko mat…’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News National Heavy rainfall alert in Maharashtra till.. reporter August 17, 2025 Fashion & Lifestyle National Mukesh Khanna disapproves Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan, reveals fans warned him: ‘Yeh nasheedi ko mat…’ reporter August 17, 2025 National Four dead, six injured in cloudburst, Officials issue advisory, direct visitors to avoid… reporter August 17, 2025