UER-II Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to open Urban Extension Road-II shortly, now reach Noida to Delhi Airport in just…

The UER-II is a 76-kilometre corridor billed as Delhi’s new “outer ring road.” The expressway runs from Alipur to Mahipalpur near the airport.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major road projects: the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway today, following which reaching Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Noida will become much easier. According to a India Today report, these new stretches are expected to reduce travel time from Noida to IGI Airport to just 20 minutes. At present, commuters from Noida to IGI Airport face journeys of over an hour, often longer during rush hour. With UER-2 and the Dwarka Expressway in place, the same trip is expected to take around 20 minutes.

The UER-II is a 76-kilometre corridor billed as Delhi’s new “outer ring road.” The expressway runs from Alipur to Mahipalpur near the airport. Built at a cost of about Rs 7,716 crore, the 4-to-6 lane highway links Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka. It also connects to major routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Rohtak, and Sonipat.

