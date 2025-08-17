Home

Voter Adhikar Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to embark on his Yatra from Bihar’s Sasaram, to cover over 20 districts, 1300 kilometers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ across Bihar from Sasaram on Sunday. His party has asserted that it will fight for the “one person, one vote” principle and not accept the Election Commission becoming a “compartment” of the BJP’s “so-called double engine”. Rahul Gandhi, along with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will undertake the 16-day and 1,300 km-long yatra from Sasaram. The Yatra will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “16 days, 20+ districts, 1,300+ km. We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This is a fight to protect the most basic democratic right – ‘one person, one vote’.” “Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution,” he added. It is important to note that the ‘yatra’ will be in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Gandhi’s Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said.

