Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth’s action thriller or Hrithik’s massy actioner, who won the Day 3 battle? Read here

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie are giving a tough competition to each other. Scroll down to read detailed box office analysis.

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3: A power-packed Thursday unfolded when two high-octane action films – War 2 and Coolie – hit the big screens. Both films were highly anticipated, and fans were looking forward to them. While War 2 had a bumpy start, Coolie made solid earnings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted Rs 65 crore on day 1, whereas War 2 earned Rs 51 crore, marking a huge difference. Though both movies have entered the Rs 100 crore club, the competition between them is going head-to-head in terms of earnings.

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Detailed Analysis

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. With Jr NTR’s presence, the film received a pan-India release. As per Sacnilk, War 2 box office collection on day 1 stood at Rs 51 crore, whereas on day 2, the movie minted Rs 57 crore. Now, War 2 box office collection on day 3 witnessed a sharp decline and earned Rs 33 crore. This pushed War 2’s total box office collection to Rs 142 crore.

The movie has been released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Though the Hindi belt earned the highest on day 1 – Rs 29 crore – critics called it a failure. However, over the weekend, the Hindi sector witnessed a 50 per cent hike and the movie managed to earn Rs 44 crore in the Hindi belt. Despite a shaky start, War 2 is now inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, began with a bumper start. Coolie box office collection on day 1 stood at Rs 65 crore, whereas on day 2 the movie witnessed a decent dip and minted Rs 54 crore. However, on day 3, Coolie box office collection saw a significant dip as the movie earned Rs 38 crore. This pushed Coolie’s total box office collection to Rs 158 crore. Coolie was released in 4 languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada – with the Tamil belt generating the maximum revenue.

With both movies releasing on the same date, War 2 and Coolie are giving edge-to-edge competition to each other. On just the second day of release, both films entered the Rs 100 crore club, and now, while Coolie has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, War 2 is inching closer to it.

War 2 Movie Review

War 2 movie review by India.com reads, “The plot of War 2 is painfully predictable, the VFX are subpar, and the dialogues often border on cringeworthy. Hrithik’s much-hyped mass entry and a few well-executed action scenes are the only moments worth noting.”

Coolie Movie Review

Coolie movie review by India.com reads, “Overall, Coolie aspires to be a mass entertainer but is hindered by a fragmented storyline and underdeveloped characters. The ensemble cast’s potential is largely untapped, and the narrative’s lack of focus detracts from the overall experience. It misses the mark on multiple fronts, making it an unexpected misstep in Lokesh’s otherwise strong filmography.”











