Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s film nears Rs 200 crore in India, crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide, beats War 2

The Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie storms into record books, but faces its first slowdown after a mammoth three-day run.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie opened like a festival at the ticket counters. In just three days, the action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj collected Rs 158.35 crore net in India. On Sunday, the film showed signs of slowing down, but by then, the damage—or rather the record-breaking—was already done.

By 10 pm on day four (Sunday), Coolie added another Rs 30.84 crore, taking its total to Rs 190.09 crore domestically. The buzz now is whether the film can sustain its momentum into the weekdays.

Has it conquered overseas, too?

The Thalaivar effect is global. Overseas markets poured in $16 million (around Rs 133 crore) in just three days, pushing Coolie past Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film now has its eyes set on the Rs 500-crore club, with the Rs 600-crore milestone not out of sight—if Monday doesn’t trigger a big dip.

Who’s winning the clash with War 2?

Released on the same day, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR had the advantage of more screens across India. Yet, it couldn’t keep pace with Rajinikanth’s storm. While Coolie nears Rs 200 crore in India, War 2 trails with Rs 170 crore. Overseas, the gap is even sharper—Coolie at $16 million versus War 2’s $5 million.

The verdict from fans is clear: the superstar still holds the reins.

What’s the film all about?

Coolie brings Rajinikanth back in an all-out action avatar, with Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan also makes a cameo, sparking added excitement. While critics remain divided, the audience seems to have embraced the spectacle.

What lies ahead?

The real test for Coolie begins after its thunderous weekend. Monday’s collections will decide whether it continues its march toward box office glory or begins its descent. Either way, Rajinikanth has already ensured that 2025’s box office crown rests firmly on his head—at least for now.











