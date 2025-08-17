Home

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth’s gangster drama sees a sharp decline, earns only Rs…

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has witnessed a sharp decline in numbers on day 3. Scorll down to read about Coolie box office collection here.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3: The basic law of cinema says that when a movie is disliked by critics, the revenue of the film drops drastically. This is something which is applicable to many movies. However, when the movie is of Rajinikanth, then such law goes straight out of the window. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth, the film has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide. Though the movie has grossed big numbers across the world, the trend now seems to be going down. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie box office collection on day 3 stands at hardly Rs 38 crore. The movie, which had a great start, is now starting to witness a decline.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3

The gangster action drama witnessed a record opening with Rs 65 crore on day 1. However, since then the numbers were expected to rise, but the opposite happened, as Coolie box office collection on day 2 stood at Rs 54.75 crore. Now, day 3 box office collection was Rs 38 crore, which is a sharp decline compared to the previous day’s numbers. However, the three-day revenue has now pushed the Coolie total box office collection to Rs 158 crore in India.

Coolie was released in 4 languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. And the maximum revenue was generated from the Tamil belt.

Coolie Worldwide Collection Day 3

While there is definitely a dip in numbers, and fears that it might collapse as reviews were not favourable, the movie has still surpassed Rs 300 crore worldwide. Coolie has emerged as the fastest Tamil film to enter the Rs 300 crore club worldwide, overtaking Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which earlier held the record.

While Leo touched the milestone in 4 days, Coolie achieved it in just 3 days, rewriting Kollywood’s box office history. The blockbuster has already raced past Rs 325 crore worldwide in 3 days, whereas Leo had grossed Rs 287 crore in the same time frame.

Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

This Thursday was a special one with two big-budget movies hitting the big screens – Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Both the films feature top superstars. While War 2 had Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, Coolie was headlined by Rajinikanth and also featured Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in a cameo.

