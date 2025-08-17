Home

Saif Ali Khan was dropped from THIS Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster, later it broke all records, film was…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, we often witness the on-screen chemistry and story of a film. However, what happens behind the surface when the curtain falls is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such behind-the-scenes tale is of a film whose off-screen story was more dramatic than the film itself. The film that we are talking about is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Devdas.

Released in the year 2002, this film created history at the box office. It was acclaimed both commercially and critically. This film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. It was not just a film; it was a visual masterpiece. But not many know that it was Saif Ali Khan who was originally considered for the role of Chunnilal, and Kareena Kapoor, too, had a bitter fallout with Bhansali during this period.

Why did Saif Ali Khan drop out of Devdas?

Initially, filmmaker Bhansali had Shah Rukh in mind as Devdas and Saif Ali Khan for the supporting role of Chunnilal. But due to some creative and financial misunderstanding, Saif was dropped. Years after its release, in 2001, Saif Ali Khan revealed in an interview that it wasn’t him who rejected the role, rather the confusion over payments that led him out of the film. According to him, he didn’t even consider himself a perfect fit for Chunnilal, believing his personality did not align with the character. Eventually, the role went to Jackie Shroff, who won appreciation for his portrayal.

Kareena Kapoor’s clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Speaking of Kareena Kapoor, she also had a clash with Sanjay. She once revealed that she was called for a screen test for Paro’s role and even received an advance payment. But later, Bhansali chose Aishwarya Rai instead. At that time, Kareena had just ventured into the world of acting, and this incident really hurt her deeply. She decided never to work with Bhansali again, claiming that he had caused her emotional pain. Bhansali, however, defended himself by saying that a screen test does not guarantee a role, as casting decisions often change after multiple evaluations. This disagreement marked the beginning of a sour relationship between the two, which continues to this day.

However, despite all the ups and downs, the casting changes, and the controversies, Devdas turned out to be one of the most expensive films of its time, with a budget of around INR 44 crore. The film collected Rs 99.87 crore at the box office. From its extravagant production, soulful music, and impeccable performance of actors, this film became a cultural phenomenon that resonates even today, two decades after its release.











