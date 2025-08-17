Home

Sports

‘Exactly the kind of team…’: Star player highlights the new exciting identity of Team India in absence of Kohli and Rohit, his name is…

India’s new-look team under fresh leadership impressed in absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. A star player praised the young squad’s exciting identity. Can you guess who he is?



‘Exactly the kind of team…’: Star player highlights the new exciting identity of Team India in absence of Kohli and Rohit, his name is…



New Delhi: The five-match Test series played in England ended in a 2-2 draw. This series was not only a true test of cricketing skills but also of the passion and patience of the Indian players. Every match went on till the last moment, and Team India proved its strength even in difficult situations.

New captain Shubman Gill and young team

This series was the first challenge for new captain Shubman Gill. In the absence of veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, the team was relatively young and inexperienced, especially in English conditions. Despite this, the players performed brilliantly on their respective occasions and strengthened the team.

Washington Sundar’s revelation – dressing room atmosphere

All-rounder Washington Sundar said in an interview that the youth of the entire team created a wonderful atmosphere in the dressing room. He said, “The dressing room and atmosphere of the entire team were great, we were all young and that was the most exciting thing.” This positivity kept motivating the players to win at the Oval on the last day.

Great comeback after tough defeats

Even after the tough defeats at Edgbaston and Lord’s, Team India made a great comeback under Gill’s captaincy. It was not easy to level the series by registering two brilliant wins. Sundar said that many players came forward on different occasions and showed the team the way to victory.

Step towards a new era

Overall, this young Indian team under the captaincy of Shubman Gill can call its first overseas tour a success. The relationships and mutual coordination built in this series can become the key to both the team’s consistency and victory in the times to come. This is the beginning of a new era, where a new identity is expected to be created in red-ball cricket.











