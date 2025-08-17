Home

This 2014 suspense-thriller film had many bold scenes, climax will leave you in shock, movie name is…, lead actors were…

This film, which was released in the year 2014, had many bold scenes of a new debutant, who has personal connection with prominent star, Priyanka Chopra.

In the realm of cinema, certain characters blur the lines between love and obsession, sanity and madness. These portrayals captivate audiences, leaving them both intrigued and unsettled. One such enigmatic character emerged in a film that delved deep into the psyche of a woman driven by an all-consuming passion.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Zid, released on November 28, 2014. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. This suspense-thriller introduced Mannara Chopra, cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra, in the role of Maya.

What was the storyline?

The narrative revolves around Maya, a young woman who becomes obsessively infatuated with journalist Rony, portrayed by Karanvir Sharma. Maya’s love transcends normal boundaries, turning into a dangerous fixation that leads her to eliminate anyone she perceives as a threat to their union. The plot thickens with the mysterious death of Nancy, played by Seerat Kapoor, casting suspicion on Maya, Rony, and Priya (Shraddha Das). Maya’s character is depicted as a complex blend of vulnerability and volatility, caring for her paralyzed father while battling inner demons. Her portrayal includes bold scenes that underscore her intense emotional state.

How were the performances in Zid?

The performances in Zid were mix of promise and limitations. Mannara Chopra, in her debut, garnered attention for her bold portrayal and screen presence. However, while she brought intensity to certain scenes, critics felt her emotional expressions lacked maturity and nuance. Karanvir Sharma, playing the male lead, delivered a more subtle performance, but his character was underwritten, leaving little room for impact. Shraddha Das, in a supporting role, brought confidence and some edge to her part, though her presence was limited by the film’s narrow focus.

How was the box office reception?

Despite a decent opening weekend driven by curiosity, the collections dropped sharply after negative word-of-mouth and poor reviews. Zid earned approximately Rs 14 crore at the Indian box office against an estimated budget of Rs 10 crore. Critics slammed the film for its weak storyline and excessive focus on sensationalism over substance.











