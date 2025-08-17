This 2022 horror thriller film will send chills down your spine, became one of best horror films on OTT, has IMDb rating of…

Home

Which film is this?

Here we are talking about Masooda, a Telugu-language horror thriller released in November 2022. Directed by debutant Sai Kiran, the movie stars Sangeetha Krish as Neelam, a single mother, and Bandhavi Sridhar as her teenage daughter, Nazia.

What was the storyline?

The storyline of Masooda revolves around Neelam and Nazia, who live a quiet life in Hyderabad. Their normalcy is disrupted when Nazia begins to act strangely, showing signs of being possessed by a dark, malevolent spirit. Desperate for help, Neelam turns to her kind-hearted neighbor Gopi Krishna. As Gopi tries to help the family, they uncover the horrifying truth about a woman named Masooda, a tortured soul with a violent past who now seeks vengeance through possession. The story unfolds through their attempts to understand and confront this evil force, involving ancient rituals, dark secrets, and a race against time to save Nazia before it’s too late.

How was the box office reception?

Financially, Masooda was a success. Produced on a modest budget of Rs 3 crore, it grossed over Rs 13 crore worldwide, marking it as a blockbuster in the Telugu film industry. Its success is attributed not just to box office numbers but also to its critical acclaim and audience appreciation. The film’s impact extended beyond theaters. Initially streaming on the OTT platform Aha, Masooda later became available on Amazon Prime Video, reaching a broader audience and gaining a cult following among horror lovers, which has managed to garner IMDb rating of 7.2.











