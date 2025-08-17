Home

This producer once bowed before Kader Khan, begged and even touched his feet, his reply shocked everyone, he said…

Are you also fascinated by the untold stories of Bollywood legends? While films give us iconic characters, it is often the behind-the-scenes memories that reveal the true essence of a star. One such story comes from the life of the late Kader Khan, the actor, writer, and comedian who became a powerhouse of talent in Indian cinema. Recently, his close friend Tikku Talsania recalled a heartwarming and witty incident that perfectly sums up Khan’s larger-than-life persona.



When a producer pleaded in front of Kader Khan

In an interview, Talsania shared that Kader Khan’s company was always delightful. He revealed that he was naturally gifted, specifically with his quick wit, punch lines and dialogue delivery. Speaking of an incident from the set of Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, he shared that a desperate producer once fell at Khan’s feet, pleading with him to complete his film. The producer begged, “Please finish my film, sir. The dubbing is still incomplete. If you don’t do this, I’ll be ruined.”

Kader Khan, known for his sharp wit and blunt nature, responded, saying, “Tu itna kharab insaan hai, footpath bechkar bhi kha jaayega.”

(“You are such a determined man that even if you sold the pavement, you would still find a way to survive.”)

This moment not only stood out to the producer because of Kader Khan’s sense of humour, but also because of his ability to inspire confidence even in tough times. As Talsania put it, only Kader Khan had the kind of authority and charm to say such impactful words.

Kader Khan’s journey was nothing short of remarkable. Before he ventured into films, he was a civil engineering professor who also wrote plays and acted in them. During one of his play, Dilip Kumar noticed him and introduced him to films. From there, there was no looking back. Kader Khan went on to act in nearly 300 films and wrote dialogues for around 200 more. Some of his iconic works include Coolie, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, and several unforgettable collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan. Later, his comic timing alongside Akshay Kumar in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi further cemented his legacy.

Kader Khan has left the world, but his legacy still remains.











