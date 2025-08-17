Home

CP Radhakrishnan is the current Governor of Maharashtra.

New Delhi: The NDA has announced the name of its Vice-Presidential candidate. He is CP Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Maharashtra. His name was announced by BJP National President JP Nadda. The Vice-Presidential election will be held on 9 September. This election is being held after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan, full name Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, was born on 20 October 1957. He has been serving as the 24th and current Governor of Maharashtra since 31 July 2024. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024, and as the Governor of Telangana (Additional Charge) and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Additional Charge) between March 2024 and July 2024. He was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice. He was also the former state president of the BJP for Tamil Nadu, and now, he is the NDA candidate for the Vice-Presidential election.

CP Radhakrishnan contested the Lok Sabha elections 5 times

CP Radhakrishnan has contested the Lok Sabha elections 5 times. However, he has won only 2 times. For the first time, he won from Coimbatore in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections. After this, he also won the 1999 Lok Sabha elections from the Coimbatore seat.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post of Vice President of India on 21 July 2025, citing health concerns. His term was to end in August 2027. Now, the election for the next Vice-President of the country will be held on 9 September. Nominations for the office of vice president can be filed till 21 August.

This will be the 17th Vice Presidential election.

Important dates related to VP elections

Last date for making nominations: 21 August 2025

Date for the scrutiny of nominations: 22 August 2025

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 25 August 2025

Date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken: 9 September 2025

Hours of poll: 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM

Date on which counting, if required, shall be taken: 9 September 2025












