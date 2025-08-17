Why is the address of PMO changing after 78 years? What is the ‘big’ reason behind leaving South Block?

Home

It is assumed that the new PMO can be given a new name which reflects the spirit of service.

New Delhi: A big change is going to happen in Delhi’s power corridor. After about 78 years, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will now shift from South Block to the newly built Executive Enclave. Government sources said that the new office will start functioning from next month.

Why is the PMO shifting?

Old buildings like South Block and North Block were built during the British rule before independence. There is a shortage of space in them, and there is also a lack of modern facilities. As India is becoming a big economic power, it was felt that new and better buildings are needed for administrative work. This is the reason why a new Executive Enclave has been constructed a few hundred meters away from South Block. Not only PMO, but there will also be Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat and conferencing facility. The special thing is that this place is also close to the Prime Minister’s residence.

What are the problems with the old office?

Recently, while inaugurating Kartavya Bhawan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that since independence, the administrative machinery had been running from the same buildings that were built by the British. Basic facilities like space, light and ventilation were also not properly available in these offices.

He gave the example that an important unit like the Home Ministry continued to work from just one building for almost 100 years, while there were not enough resources available. The new offices will overcome this deficiency and match the image of modern India.

The new PMO can get a new name

It is assumed that the new PMO can be given a new name which reflects the spirit of service. At the beginning of his third term, the Prime Minister had said that “PMO should not be of Modi, but of the public. This is an office that serves the people.” That is why the idea of “People’s PMO” can also move forward with the new office.

What will happen to South Block and North Block?

Now the question arises as to what will happen to historical buildings like South Block and North Block. The government has planned to convert them into a huge public museum, which will be named ‘Yuge Yugin Bharat Sangrahalaya’. For this, an agreement has also been signed between the National Museum of India and France Museum Development. The government says that this museum will showcase the cultural heritage of India and will work to connect people with our glorious past, bright present and golden future.











