Will Election Commission conduct Bihar-like SIR in West Bengal? CEC Gyanesh Kumar makes big claim

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that SIR in West Bengal will be announced at an appropriate time.

New Delhi: In a significant update amid the ongoing row on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that the Election Commission will decide at an appropriate time whether to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal. Notably, the assembly elections of West Bengal are scheduled to be held in 2026. Responding to a question on SIR in a press conference in New Delhi, the CEC said that the decision will be taken collectively by the three commissioners.

The remark of the ECI Chief are significant as it comes after the ECI in July published data from the last SIR held in Bengal in 2002, covering 11 districts and 103 assembly constituencies, amid political debate over fresh revisions in Bihar. Notably, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also opposed the SIR in Bihar.

What EC said on conducting SIR in West Bengal?

“We three (election) commissioners will decide at an appropriate time and take a decision on when to conduct SIR in West Bengal or other states. It will be announced at an appropriate time”, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

Was Bihar SIR carried out in haste?

In response to the timing of conducting the SIR in Bihar, Kumar has clarified that it is a myth that SIR has been carried out in haste and emphasised that it is the EC’s legal duty to correct the voter list before every election.

“It is a matter of grave concern that some parties and their leaders are spreading misinformation on SIR in Bihar… some political parties are firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder. The EC exhorts all political parties to file claims and objections on draft electoral rolls in Bihar … 15 days are still remaining.

“Doors of the Election Commission are open to everyone, and booth-level officers and agents are working together in a transparent manner,” he said.

