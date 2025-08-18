Home

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan makes shocking claims about actor’s affair during marriage with Reena Dutta: ‘A secret child with…’

Faissal also claimed that he was forcibly confined and drugged by his own family. He stated they administered sedatives in his food and water, and didn’t release him from his home until he nearly overdosed.

Since Faissal Khan publicly announced he’s severed ties with his family, his reasons were far from ordinary. At the press meet, he stunned reporters by alleging his brother, Aamir Khan, had an affair with journalist Jessica Hines while still married to Reena Dutta, a Union that produced “an illegitimate child”

He said he had laid out these grievances in a letter, spurred on by growing pressure to marry. Amid that, he chose to speak the bitter truth.

Watch video

Were there deeper accusations?

Yes. Faissal also claimed that he was forcibly confined and drugged by his own family. He stated they administered sedatives in his food and water, and didn’t release him from his home until he nearly overdosed.

He described being labelled “mentally unstable” and pressured into psychiatric evaluations. According to him, Aamir held sway over his life, figuratively and literally.

How did his family react?

Unsurprisingly, the rest of the Khan household responded with a statement denouncing Faissal’s accounts as hurtful and misleading. The notice stressed that all decisions involving Faissal were made collaboratively and under expert medical guidance, rooted in concern and love.

.

What statement did Faissal make to himself?

On social media, Faissal wrote, “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage… I have severed all family ties…,” describing his move as necessary for healing, growth, and freedom—emotions he chose to face head-on.

Why does this matter?

Beyond the fraternal fallout, this controversy cuts into deep veins: loyalty, mental health, family reputation, and power. For Bollywood, it’s a rare exposure of private family fractures, made public in full force.

In this tale of betrayal and liberation, Faissal’s truths, or claims, are now entwined with the sensational lens of fame. What began as whispers has turned into declarations no family can ignore.

Faissal Khan compares his life story with ‘Animal’

In the same press conference, Aamir Khan’s Brother Compares his life story with the “Animal” movie because of the domestic violence he faced.











