After B***ds Of Bollywood teaser drops, Aryan Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi can’t keep calm, says…

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the spotlight ever since the teaser of his debut web series ‘The B***ds of Bollywood’. The first look of released on August 17, offered a sneak peek through a video that featured his narration, reminiscent of his father, Shah Rukh Khan’s style. He said King Khan’s iconic dialogue from Mohabbatein… “Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi…”

Aryan’s rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, expressed her pride, cheering him on wholeheartedly. She shared the first look on Instagram and wrote, “Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World’s #1! Proud is an understatement (sic).”

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Born in Brazil, Larissa Bonesi has impressed audiences with her performance in the Indian entertainment industry. Bonesi has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. She shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in the film Go Goa Gone and with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz.

She has also featured in music videos alongside Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi. Larissa Bonesi is not just a talented dancer but also an accomplished artist. She has appeared in Tollywood films such as Next Enti and Thikka.











